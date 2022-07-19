Samsung’s August 10th Unpacked will definitely feature at least one foldable

Samsung has provided a clear solution to the unusual puzzle it provided yesterday, confirming that its Galaxy Unpacked event will indeed take place on August 10th. The image included with the teaser also confirms that its foldables will be taking center stage, with a Galaxy Z Flip-shaped device acting as a “greater than” symbol. The event will start at 9AM ET and will be streamed on Samsung.com.

Based on the cryptic hint that Samsung dropped yesterday, along with the timing of last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 launch, it was kind of a no-brainer to assume that we’d see updated foldable phones next month. If the phone in the invitation image is actually the Z Flip 4, then rumors that the device would feature minimal updates appear to be accurate. It seems to feature the same shape, rear dual-camera setup, and side-mounted power button / fingerprint scanner as the Flip 3. We’d also expect to see an update to the Z Fold 3 on the 10th, and rumors suggest it might have a slightly different-looking camera bump than its predecessor.

New Galaxy Watches are also expected, and Samsung’s pre-preorder promotion mentions discounts for bundling combinations of a Galaxy phone, watch, and buds. That’s right — for simply supplying Samsung with your name and email address, US customers can earn the ability to reserve a preorder deal on whatever it is the company is announcing in August. If you’d rather find out what Samsung has up its sleeve first, then it seems like you’ll just have to tune in to the livestream in a few weeks.