Fitbit’s adding one of the Apple Watch’s most useful features to the Charge 5

If you own a Fitbit Charge 5 and are chronically forgetful, there’s good news — according to 9to5Google and Android Police, the fitness tracker’s latest update adds an app that lets you ring your phone from your wrist. This feature has been available on some Fitbit smartwatches for a while, but it’s exciting to see it come to one of the company’s simpler devices, especially as someone who used to ping my phone several times a day back when I had an Apple Watch.

Charge 5 owners should get the find my phone feature automatically when they install the 171.50 update. Instructions on how to do so can be found in this Fitbit help article. Reportedly, the option will show up when you swipe down from the top of the screen, amid other options like sleep mode and payments. Tapping it will start ringing your phone, even if it’s on silent (or at least it should based on how other Fitbits work).

I say “reportedly” and “should” because the update appears to still be rolling out. When I go to the Fitbit app, tap on my profile picture, and select my Charge 5, the app doesn’t say there’s an update available. The 171.50 update also isn’t listed on Fitbit’s official tracker at the time of writing. Hopefully it’ll show up before the next time I lose my phone, which really could be at any second.