OnePlus confirms that the 10T will arrive August 3rd with a top-shelf chipset

Pete Lau is throwing a party. As he has just announced in a community forum post, the OnePlus CEO says its upcoming 10T will launch on August 3rd with an in-person event in New York City. The 10T continues OnePlus’ tradition of performance-focused specs with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which is, in theory, a cut above the regular ol’ Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus will also take the opportunity to launch OxygenOS 13, which Lau says will come to the 10 Pro first and the 10T later this year.

Qualcomm says the “Plus” version of the 8 Gen 1 offers faster performance and better battery efficiency than the non-plus chipset. It’s a pull-out-all-the-stops kind of processor, and it’s largely intended for mobile devices geared toward gaming. It hints that the 10T will be more performance-oriented than the mainstream 10 Pro, which is a likable phone that comes up a little short against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

OnePlus is playing its usual long game and isn’t revealing a whole lot right now. A little sleuthing — aka messing with sliders in Photoshop — doesn’t reveal a whole lot in the shadowy parts of the single image of the device that OnePlus has released, either. It appears to have a camera array very similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro’s, which offers standard wide, ultrawide, and telephoto rear lenses.

Both devices look like they have a fourth rear camera, but on the 10 Pro, at least, that’s just a flash. It seems unlikely that OnePlus would have overhauled the camera system for this second-half-of-the-year release, but that’s definitely one category where the 10 Pro comes up short and the 10T could improve on.

While OnePlus is being tight-lipped, rumors have been a little more revealing of what the company might have up its sleeve, indicating that we might see very fast 150W charging and — brace yourself — the departure of the physical alert slider. Say it ain’t so, Pete. In any case, all will be revealed soon enough — the launch event starts at 10AM ET on the 3rd of August.