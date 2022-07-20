Now DoorDash will double-check IDs when it’s delivering alcohol

DoorDash is changing its policies in a move that it says will crack down on underage alcohol orders. In addition to having users upload a photo of your ID to the app, DoorDash drivers will now have to scan your ID when they arrive at your home.

DoorDash has already been testing the two-part verification process in Dallas, Detroit, Miami, Phoenix, Portland, Oregon, Seattle, and Northern Virginia, but now it’s rolling out to all customers. The service previously only required you to upload an image of your ID that Dashers were supposed to check when they arrived at your home.

DoorDash first piloted alcohol deliveries in California in 2016 before expanding to 20 additional states last September. In 2020, California’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) found that food delivery services like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates contributed to a spike in alcohol deliveries to underage customers. At the time, state regulators acknowledged that while most delivery services had guidelines in place to prevent alcohol sales to people under 21, these rules were “largely being ignored by drivers.” The new scanning step should make it harder to skip out on age verification.