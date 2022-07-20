Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will support DLSS and ultrawide monitors on PC

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered from Insomniac Games is coming to PC on August 12th, and it’s going to come with a host of PC features like unlocked framerates, Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), and ultrawide monitor support. Insomniac Games has been working with Nixxes Software to port the game to PC, and it has included a variety of customizations you’d expect to see in a typical PC game.

PC players of Spider-Man Remastered will be able to output at a variety of resolutions and use ultrawide 21:9 and 32:9 monitors. If you’ve got three monitors that make use of Nvidia’s Surround multi-monitor setup, then you’ll even be able to get Spider-Man swinging across all your monitors.

The very minimum specs seem very reasonable, with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent to the minimum GPU, paired with an Intel Core i3-4160 Processor (or AMD equivalent) from 2014 and 8GB of RAM. Those minimum specs should make Spider-Man Remastered playable at 720p with 30fps, but if you want the best ray tracing experience, then you’ll need an RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6950 XT (or above) paired with an Intel Core i7-12700K or Ryzen 9 5900X (or above) and 32GB of RAM. The recommended specs suggest you have 75GB of SSD storage, with a GTX 1060, 16GB of RAM, and an Intel Core i5-4680 CPU. You can find the full PC specs list above.

Spider-Man Remastered on PC will also include Nvidia’s DLSS support to boost frame rates at higher resolutions. There’s even support for Nvidia’s Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing (DLAA), which is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode that’s designed to be the opposite of DLSS to bump up the image quality for those with spare GPU power.

The PC version of Spider-Man Remastered also has improved shadows, ray-traced reflections, unlocked framerates, support for the DualSense controller or keyboard and mouse, and achievements and cloud saves on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered launch on PC continues Sony’s push into PC gaming with previous PlayStation-exclusive games, including God of War, Days Gone, and Horizon: Zero Dawn. Sony said earlier this year that it wants around half its games to be on PC and mobile by 2025.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be available from Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 12th, priced at $59.99. If you preorder, you’ll unlock three Spider-Man suits, an early unlock of the Spider-Drone combat gadget, and get five extra skill points for Spidey upgrades.