A million people on DALL-E’s waitlist will get access to the AI image generator

Those waiting for a chance to use DALL-E may soon get their turn. The powerful AI tool that generates images based on provided text will open in beta to one million users on the waitlist, OpenAI, the company that created DALL-E, announced today.

Users enter a phrase or string of words into DALL-E, and the tool returns its own interpretation in the form of four images, ranging from whimsical to hyperreal. An updated DALL-E 2, launched in April, added the ability to edit existing images.

A bowl of soup that is a portal to another dimension as digital art pic.twitter.com/vDbUpJoRWz — Critter (@BecomingCritter) April 6, 2022

As of last month, the tool was only available to a few thousand as other users waited to be granted access. Many people without access to DALL-E learned about the tool in June when images created using DALL-E Mini — a less powerful AI image generator inspired by OpenAI’s tool but not associated with it — went viral.

For waitlisted users who get access, here’s how it will work: each prompt entered into DALL-E will cost one credit, and users will get 50 free credits during their first month. After that, users will get 15 free credits a month. If that’s not enough, additional credits are available for purchase — $15 for 115 credits.

OpenAI says it’s been working to curb misuse of the tool leading up to a wider launch. The company says it’s taking steps like blocking uploads of realistic faces to reduce the creation of deceptive content and prohibiting users from generating “violent, adult, or political content, among other categories .”

Interestingly, users will get usage rights to the images they generate, including for commercial uses. That means you could put your inflatable balloon dog walker images on T-shirts and sell them, for example. OpenAI lists book illustrations, art for publishing, and characters for games as ways DALL-E users might apply the tool.