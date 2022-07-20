YouTube hires Rene Ritchie, a tech YouTuber and former iMore leader, as its new creator liaison

Rene Ritchie, the former editor-in-chief of Apple-focused site iMore who has been a full-time YouTuber for the past two years, is joining YouTube as its new creator liaison, he announced on Wednesday. As creator liaison, Ritchie will serve within YouTube as an advocate for creators and work with creators to help them better understand YouTube, he said.

On YouTube, Ritchie has grown his own channel to more than 325,000 subscribers, and I count myself as one of them. The majority of his videos are deep dives on Apple-focused topics, and I learn a lot from his truly encyclopedic knowledge of the company.

3/ And, in the community, helping creators to better understand how YouTube works, educating, empowering, and most of all, listening. So we can all better benefit from everything YouTube has to offer — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) July 20, 2022

Ritchie has clearly worked hard to network within the YouTube community; his video announcing his new job features personalized clips from a lot of creators, including big names like MrBeast, iJustine, and MKBHD. As YouTube continues to expand features like Shorts, livestreaming, and improved comment spam removal tools, Ritchie’s experience building his own channel, his connections with other creators, and deep knowledge of tech set him up to be an ideal candidate for the liaison role.

Ritchie will be YouTube’s second creator liaison. The first, Matt Koval, left YouTube in February. As part of the role, Ritchie will be taking over the @YouTubeLiaison Twitter account — his face is already the account’s avatar. And even though he has a new job, Ritchie says he’ll continue working on his personal YouTube channel.