The new trailer for HBO’s House of the Dragon has the blonds out in force

HBO finally dropped a newer and longer trailer for its Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, and you will not be shocked to learn the trailer is full of dragons and also plenty of Targaryens with their tell-tale white blond tresses.

The new show premieres on August 21st on HBO (streaming on HBO Max) and is a prequel set immediately before a civil war spun out of competing heirs in House Targaryen. In the A Song of Ice and Fire novels (and HBO’s Game of Thrones), this civil war spells the end of House Targaryen, which is weakened by the infighting and eventually nearly snuffed out just before Game of Thrones. The series is based on The Dying of the Dragons, a novella found in George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel, Fire & Blood.

It stars Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as his royal rival Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. And while it doesn’t look like any dragons were harmed in the making of the trailer or the show, it sure looks like a few super blond wigs should have lost their lives.