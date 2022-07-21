Eve’s new motion sensor is the first with Thread

Smart home company Eve continues its transition to Thread this week with the release of the second generation of its motion sensor. A wireless sensor that works over Thread and Bluetooth Low Energy, the Eve Motion is the first standalone motion sensor to use the Thread wireless protocol, which is a pillar of the new Matter smart home standard.

Today, the motion sensor will work with Apple HomeKit to trigger automations such as turning on connected smart lights or opening smart window shades. But when Matter arrives later this year, Eve says the motion sensor and all Eve’s Thread-based products will receive an over-the-air firmware update to be compatible with Matter. This will open the device to other Matter ecosystems, including Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings.

With Thread on board, this motion sensor should be significantly snappier than its Bluetooth-only predecessor. Thread is a mesh network that allows devices to communicate directly with each other rather than having to talk to a hub or bridge to receive commands. This translates to faster response time and lower latency. I’ve tested Eve’s Door & Window sensors in both Bluetooth and Thread versions, and the difference in response times was significant — going from 3 to 4 seconds to well under a second. It’s likely to be the same here, but we will be testing the sensor and will report back.

The new Eve Motion costs $39.95, which is $10 less than the previous version and its closest competitor, the Philips Hue Motion Sensor (which uses Zigbee and also monitors temperature). The Eve Motion is available today from the Eve online store and is coming to the Amazon and Apple stores later this year.

The sensor runs on two AAA batteries rather than two AA batteries, which means it’s significantly smaller than its predecessor, at 2.56 inches high. Interestingly, the second-gen model adds a luminosity sensor to monitor ambient light changes so you can set automations to respond to available light. It is also designed to work with Eve’s MotionBlinds to adjust the blinds’ levels according to the room’s brightness. Eve Motion is IPX3 rated, so it can be used outside in temperatures rated from 0 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

Today, you will need an iPhone or iPad to set up and control the Eve Motion and a HomePod or Apple TV (fourth gen or newer) to control it from outside your home. When Matter arrives, it will work with other ecosystems but will require a Thread border router for communication outside the home.

The HomePod Mini and Apple TV 4K (second gen) are Thread border routers, as are most Eero Wi-Fi routers. Amazon and Google have announced that the Echo smart speaker (fourth gen) and Nest Hub Max and Nest Hub (second-gen) will be upgraded to Thread border routers later this year.

This is Eve’s 14th Thread-enabled product release as it continues its commitment to embrace the new wireless protocol that is specifically designed for smart home devices. The company currently offers Thread versions of its Eve Energy smart plug, Eve Room air quality monitor, Eve Door & Window sensor, Eve MotionBlinds, Eve Weather station, Eve Aqua hose controller, and Eve Water Guard leak detector. In Europe, Eve also has a smart light switch and radiator valve that use Thread.