President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced today. Biden is experiencing mild symptoms and has started taking Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment.

The news comes amid a wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping the country, driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 variant.

Biden is fully vaccinated against the virus and has had two boosters. The White House says he will isolate until he tests negative.

Developing...