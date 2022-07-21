You can make your new Pixel look like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

A cool thing about Google’s Pixel 6 series phones is their unique camera bar design. If the finish of that strip were a different color than black — specifically blue, orange, purple, or red — it would totally look kind of like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. And now that you can’t unsee the resemblance, device outfitter Dbrand would like to help make your Pixel 6 device look like one of your favorite childhood heroes.

With Google’s latest phone the Pixel 6a releasing next week, Dbrand decided it's a good time to revisit the sewers and launch its Teenage Mutant Ninja Pixels decals for all three phones. They match the green heroes-in-a-half-shell plus their masks, and include four camera decal strips that reflect the colors of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael. Personally, I think the Pixel 6a’s two-camera array does the best job looking like proper eyes (the spidery camera array of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, not so much).

Dbrand didn’t say it’s officially licensing TMNT or anything, but the logo sure looks similar; we wonder if the company’s trying to create copyright controversy yet again. It was sued last year over the design of its PS5 Darkplates and last week it made skins that can make your Pixel, iPhone, and other devices look like the Nothing Phone 1.

The TMNP skins for the Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available for preorder now for $24.95 and will ship in early August. They’d be totally rad to have on while streaming the retro TMNT Shredder’s Revenge game.