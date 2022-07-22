The Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation 5 bundle is available right now at Best Buy

Still on the hunt for a PlayStation 5? Today could be your lucky day: you now have a chance to buy the disc-based PS5 as part of the Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $549.99. Even better, unlike some of Best Buy’s past console restocks, this one is available to the general public online after waiting through a short queue.

While there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to nab the PS5 today, there are a couple of things you can do to reduce the time it takes to check out and thus improve your chances. First, make sure to log in ahead of time to ensure both your billing and shipping details are current. Be sure also to click on the “Add to Cart” button to actually get into the queue as well, and be prepared to potentially verify your account while in line.

Once you’re in the queue, don’t refresh the page as it uses an automated system. Neither should you open multiple tabs, either, as Best Buy’s recently updated queue system doesn’t always work well when you do so. Do, however, keep your phone nearby in the event you run into issues on your PC or laptop.

If you’ve been striking out online, you may also want to check a brick-and-mortar Best Buy store, as stock has started to become more readily available in recent weeks. If you’re not keen on calling your local shops one at a time, sites like gpudrops.com are regularly updated with stock info for the PS5 and other in-demand items from a variety of retailers.

Some must-have PS5 accessories and games

If you are lucky enough to land a PS5 today, you might want to stock up on some essential PS5 accessories and games, some of which are currently on sale and listed below.

PlayStation Plus (12-month subscription) $42

$60

31% off A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store. PS5 owners also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a best-of selection of PS4 titles. $42 at Eneba

Update July 22nd, 1:01PM ET: Article updated with a note regarding the ongoing restock situation at physical stores, as well as a link to the GPU Drops website.