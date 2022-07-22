Amandla Stenberg may head to the dark side in Star Wars’ Acolyte series

New details about The Acolyte, an upcoming Disney Plus Star Wars series set during the last days of the High Republic Era, were few and far between during this year’s Star Wars Celebration event. The surprises, it seems, were being kept for the week of San Diego Comic-Con.

In an Instagram post tagged to San Diego Comic-Con, The Hate U Give actor Amandla Stenberg announced that they’ve joined the cast of The Acolyte in a mysterious role that may have something to do with the Dark Side judging from their Darth Maul jersey.

While Lucasfilm has been careful not to reveal all that much about The Acolyte — a thriller focused on the rise of those strong in the dark side of the Force — showrunner Leslye Headland has said that The Phantom Menace played a significant role in first sparking her interest in the franchise and a fan.

“I actually was very intrigued by why George Lucas had started us at that particular point,” Headland told The Wrap last year. “I kind of wondered, but what happened to lead up to this? That’s kind of where my ‘Star Wars’ fan brain went was like, ‘How did we get here?’ And why are the Jedi like this?”

With so many shows about Star Wars heroes, it makes sense that Disney Plus’ future would include a series following the adventures of one of the saga’s many villains who’ve played crucial roles in shaping its history. Considering how fans have reacted to Star Wars trying to go down that path in the past, though, The Acolyte is sure to have people very in their feelings.

There’s currently no word when The Acolyte is slated to premiere.