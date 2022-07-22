Vergecast: Netflix vs. broadcast, Tesla sells its Bitcoin, and an upgrade to Thread

Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Fridays, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

In today’s episode, the crew starts the show with Tesla’s quarterly earnings, which leads to a discussion of the state of electric cars in America — what models are actually available, the move from green to blue branding, and if Tesla has figured out the Cybertruck’s windshield wipers yet.

Kicking off my career in automotive design with a bang pic.twitter.com/prEbxCyqvL — Miles Somerville (@SomeOfMiles) July 20, 2022

Later in the show, Alex explains why Netflix is “banging the TV murder drum” and what its next move may be in a big field of competitors. Is killing linear TV the way to stay on top?

Before the show wraps, the crew covers the latest gadget news of the week, most importantly an upgrade to the smart home standard Thread, which can allow a HomePod Mini, an Amazon Echo, and a Google Nest Hub to work together on a single network. It’s kind of a big deal.

There are a lot more stories packed into today’s show, so listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear the full discussion.

Every story discussed in this episode: