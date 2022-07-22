Vergecast: Netflix vs. broadcast, Tesla sells its Bitcoin, and an upgrade to Thread

Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Fridays, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
In today’s episode, the crew starts the show with Tesla’s quarterly earnings, which leads to a discussion of the state of electric cars in America — what models are actually available, the move from green to blue branding, and if Tesla has figured out the Cybertruck’s windshield wipers yet.
Kicking off my career in automotive design with a bang pic.twitter.com/prEbxCyqvL— Miles Somerville (@SomeOfMiles) July 20, 2022
Later in the show, Alex explains why Netflix is “banging the TV murder drum” and what its next move may be in a big field of competitors. Is killing linear TV the way to stay on top?
Before the show wraps, the crew covers the latest gadget news of the week, most importantly an upgrade to the smart home standard Thread, which can allow a HomePod Mini, an Amazon Echo, and a Google Nest Hub to work together on a single network. It’s kind of a big deal.
There are a lot more stories packed into today’s show, so listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear the full discussion.
Every story discussed in this episode:
- Tesla’s run of record quarterly deliveries comes to an end thanks to China’s COVID shutdowns
- Elon Musk now says Tesla could start Cybertruck deliveries in mid-2023
- Tesla sold 75 percent of its Bitcoin
- BMW starts selling heated seat subscriptions for $18 a month
- BMW Wants to Charge for Heated Seats. These Grey Market Hackers Will Fix That.
- 75 Percent of Car Buyers Don’t Want Features Locked Behind Subscriptions
- Netflix’s CEO is ready for TV to die
- Netflix subscriber count in the US and Canada dropped by 1.3 million over the last three months
- Netflix’s ad-supported tier won’t have everything at launch
- Netflix is partnering with Microsoft for its new ad-supported tier
- Netflix’s latest anti-password sharing test lets users ‘buy’ additional homes
- Amazon is giving Prime Video its biggest redesign in years
- Eve’s new motion sensor is the first with Thread
- Amazon says Matter will make Alexa smarter
- If you have one of these Thread border routers, your smart home will be Matter-ready
- Samsung’s August 10th Unpacked will definitely feature at least one foldable
- Samsung confirms August 10th Unpacked event date with ‘cryptic’ puzzle
- Google Pixel 6A review: midrange parts, Tensor smarts
- Google’s prototype augmented reality glasses are going outside
- Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover trial set to start in October
- Apple will settle butterfly keyboard lawsuit for $50 million
- Internal documents show Facebook and Google discussing platform strategies
- The new Google Wallet is now available to all users
Loading comments...