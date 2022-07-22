Guerrilla Games is shutting down multiplayer servers for two Killzone games

Guerrilla Games, the Sony-owned studio most recently known for Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, is shutting down online multiplayer for three games in August (via Polygon). The shutdowns, which will happen on August 12th, will affect Killzone: Mercenary, Killzone Shadow Fall, and Rigs: Mechanized Combat League.

“Online features (including online multiplayer modes) will cease on that date,” Guerrilla wrote in a tweet on Friday. “Single player offline modes remain available.”

Both of the Killzone games first launched in 2013, with Killzone: Mercenary coming out on the PlayStation Vita and Killzone Shadow Fall releasing for the PlayStation 4. Guerrilla had already reduced online functionality in a small way in Killzone Shadow Fall; when it “retired” the Killzone franchise’s website in January 2021, Guerrilla said players could no longer make or manage clans in the game. Rigs: Mechanized Combat League, a first-person mech shooter / sports game, is a bit newer, launching for PlayStation VR in 2016.

These shutdowns are yet another reminder that you can’t rely on a game’s online functionality being around forever — something that was already top of mind after Ubisoft’s recent announcement that more than a dozen games would be losing online services. If you’ve wanted to jump back into any of these older games that are losing their online multiplayer, now’s the time.