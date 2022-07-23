Star Trek teases Picard cast and Strange New Worlds crossover

The new Star Trek: Picard trailer gives us a first look at the stars set to reprise their roles in the series’ third and final season. Paramount Plus debuted the one-minute trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, which features most of the main cast from Star Trek: The Next Generation, including Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Jonathan Frakes, and Gates McFadden.

The teaser gives us brief glimpses at each character, along with short, but profound quotes. Notably absent from the trailer is Brent Spiner, although Paramount Plus hinted at his appearance in a trailer back in April. Season 3 reunites Jean-Luc Picard with his old crewmates, and is set to debut on Paramount Plus in 2023.

But that’s not the only Star Trek-related news that came out of Comic-Con — Paramount Plus also announced a crossover episode between Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, which comes from the same creator as Rick and Morty. With both Ensign Beckett Mariner and Ensign Brad Boimler hopping aboard the USS Enterprise in Strange New Worlds, it’ll be interesting to see how the live-action and animated worlds collide.

Lastly, Paramount Plus debuted the season three trailer for Lower Decks, which has the goofy USS Cerritos crew embarking on all-new adventures throughout space. The new season lands on Paramount Plus on August 25th.