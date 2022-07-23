Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s first trailer pits Atlantis against the world

More so than any of Marvel’s other big reveals at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s first trailer’s something to legitimately get hyped about.

During Marvel’s big Hall H showcase today, actress Letitia Wright said that her and the rest of the cast and crew’s goal with Wakanda Forever was to honor the legacy that Chadwick Boseman left following his passing. Wakanda Forever’s trailer doesn’t directly acknowledge what’s become of T’Challa in the MCU, but his absence and the recent discovery of a new underwater nation once again have the world — Wakanda in particular — on edge. While Wakandans like Shuri (Wright), Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) are seen mourning and seemingly trying to figure out how they’re going to move on, the trailer also spotlights a new group of amphibian humanoids — one of whom is born with winged feet.

In Marvel’s comics, the kingdoms of Wakanda and Atlantis have clashed on a number of occasions to calamitous effect as their respective monarchs’ egos clashed. Here, the MCU’s Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and the other Atlanteans appear to have ties to Mayan cultures, and their arrival seems to prompt some sort of confrontation with the humans of the surface world. Along with M’Baku (Winston Duke), Ayo (Florence Kasumba), and the rest of the Dora Milaje, Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) is seen gearing up for the battle Wakanda’s about to face, and judging from the trailer’s shots of mayhem they’re going to need her help.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also stars Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, and Martin Freeman. The movie hit theaters November 11th.