Marvel’s Phase 5 will kick off with Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania and end with Thunderbolts

Though the titles for a number of Marvel Studios’ upcoming films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania are a little cumbersome, fairly soon, we’re all going to know them as the projects that marked the ending the the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 and the beginning of Phase 5 — two chapters in the Multiverse Saga.

Kevin Feige and the rest of Marvel Studios’ braintrust took to Hall H at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con to discuss details about how Phase 4 is set to come to an end later this year with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Phase 5 will kick off with the third Ant-Man film. While we knew that movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the fourth Captain America, and Blade were on the horizon, what wasn’t yet clear was what sort of larger story they were all building towards.

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Director Peyton Reed and actor Jonathan Majors revealed a bit more about how Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania will establish even more about the mysterious Quantum Realm as well as introducing a new Kang the Conqueror variant of He Who Remains to the MCU. Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania’s scheduled to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.

Secret Invasion

Colbie Smulders joined Feige on stage to discuss Secret Invasion, a new Disney Plus series centering Nick Fury and Maria Hill as they deal with an alien conflict involving Skrulls like Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos from Captain Marvel. Though Smulders said she was happy to be back as Maria Hill, she also described Secret Invasion as a darker thriller in which one can never be certain who’s really a human and who isn’t. Secret Invasion is scheduled to premiere in the spring of 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

During their segment of the showcase, James Gunn and the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opened up about how the upcoming film will dig into how the current version of Gamora is acclimating to her existence in the present as the leader of the Ravagers. In addition to adding Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) into the mix, the movie will also explore Rocket Racoon’s (Bradley Cooper) tragic origin story when it debuts on May 5th, 2023.

The Marvels, Echo, Loki Season 2

Production’s currently under way for both Echo and Loki’s second season, which are due out in the Summer of 2023, and The Marvels has been locked in for July 28th, 2023.

Ironheart

Following her introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda Forevr, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) will go on to star in her own solo series, Ironheart, in the fall of 2023.

Agathe: Coven of Chaos

Agatha Harkness’ (Kathryn Hahn) solo series has gotten a small re-titling and an official release window, neither of which reveal all that much about what will become of the hexed witch given what became of Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Coven of Chaos is meant to premiere in the winter of 2023.

Captain America: New World Order

The fourth Captain America movie finally has an ominous title fitting of Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) first time out bearing the iconic mantle since first embracing it in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Captain America: New World Order is scheduled to premiere May 3rd, 2024.

Daredevil: Born Again

If the subtitle for Disney Plus’ upcoming Daredevil series is any indication, Frank Millar’s Born Again arc will be adapted for a new story that brings Matt Murdock back to the MCU some time in the spring of 2024.

Thunderbolts

It’s been obvious for a while that Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine was up to something no good like building her own team of knockoff Avengers to do morally questionable things in the name of justice. Turns out that’s exactly what she’s been doing, and that team’s going to star in its own self-titled movie due out July 26th, 2024.