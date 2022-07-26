Nubia’s latest gaming smartphone has an RGB-equipped fan and ten layers of cooling

If you’re the kind of gamer who won’t rest until every last component is equipped with RGB lighting, right down to the case fans in their PC, then do I have a smartphone for you. Nubia has just launched its RedMagic 7S Pro gaming smartphone internationally and, much like last year’s RedMagic 6S Pro, some models feature transparent backplates to let you see their internal RGB-equipped fans. These fans aren’t just for show, and can spin at up to 20,000rpm to keep the phone’s internals cool as part of what Nubia calls a “ten-layer multi-dimensional cooling system.”

The phones are a mid-year refresh of the RedMagic 7 released in February, indicating there’s enough interest in these handsets to warrant multiple releases per year. Like Asus’s ROG Phone lineup or Xiaomi’s Black Shark range, these are phones designed first and foremost for gaming, where other smartphone concerns like camera quality take more of a backseat. It’s not an approach that’s for everyone, but clearly there’s a sizable market out there.

The RedMagic 7S Pro’s internals are every bit as gaming-focused as their flashy designs might suggest. They’re equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset (an upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found in the non-S RedMagic 7), and up to 18GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. Nubia says the phone’s cooling system runs quieter and has better airflow than its predecessor.

There are a pair of shoulder triggers to act as extra buttons while gaming, and dual haptic vibration motors that Nubia advertises are optimized for gaming. The RedMagic 7S Pro also features a “dedicated gaming chip” called the Red Core 1, which Nubia says is a secondary processor that handles audio, RGB lighting, and haptic feedback. Since this is a gaming phone where low-latency is of the utmost importance, the phone features a 3.5mm jack for wired headphones.

In terms of more traditional phone specs, the 7S Pro is equipped with a 6.8-inch 120Hz 1080p OLED screen with a 16-megapixel under-display camera. It’s got a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at up to 65W on the international model (under half that of the 135W charging that GSMArena reports is available on the Chinese version). Around back there’s a trio of cameras, a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2-megapixel macro.

The RedMagic 7S Pro was announced for the Chinese market earlier this month, but soon it should be available to buy in the US. Prices start at $729 (€779, £669) for the Obsidian version with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, rising to $899 (€949, £809) for the Mercury and Supernova models with 18GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and those all important RGB fans. The RedMagic 7S Pro will go on open sale from August 9th via Amazon and Nubia’s own website. There’s no sign of the non-Pro RedMagic 7S that launched in China getting an international release, though.