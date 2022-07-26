Here’s where to buy the Meta Quest 2 before it costs $100 more

The incredibly popular Meta Quest 2 VR headset will have its price increased starting in August, with the 128GB configuration getting a price hike to $399.99 and the 256GB model being inflated to $499.99. However, you can still find both models on sale for their original price of $299.99 and $399.99 at multiple retailers, giving you some time to grab one before the price goes up.

To be clear, Meta isn’t adding any new features or hardware once the price goes up — the Meta Quest 2 will be the exact same console, just $100 more expensive. Anyone that purchases a Meta Quest 2 within 30 days of the price hike will get a free copy of Beat Saber (a $30 value). If you’ve been on the fence about owning one of these VR headsets, now would be a great time to consider purchasing one.

Currently, the best deal for getting a 256GB model of the Meta Quest 2 is at Target. It’s selling for the standard price of $399.99, but you also get the Elite Strap for free (a $49 value). We anticipate this deal will sell out pretty quickly in anticipation of the impending price hike, but here are a handful of other retailers that are still offering the Meta Quest 2 for its original launch price for the time being.

If you do decide to pick up this headset for yourself, here are a few accessories worth looking into to make your VR experience even better.

We’ll continue to monitor stock at these retailers until the price hike goes into effect and update availability accordingly.