Vergecast: Instagram is TikTok now, BeReal is everywhere, and the return of our hotline

Today’s episode starts with a discussion between David and deputy editor Alex Heath about the changes coming to Facebook and Instagram and how everything is turning into TikTok.

Later in the show, contributing editor Casey Newton chats with David about another social media app: BeReal. The two discuss why it’s breaking out and whether it will succeed on its own before it gets copied into another app.

And in our final segment today, the Vergecast Hotline is back! In this installment, some of our listener questions are answered by senior reviewer Monica Chin, deputy editor Dan Seifert, lead producer Liam James, senior video producer Becca Farsace, and our host David himself.

We will continue to answer your questions at least once a month on the show! You can call the Vergecast Hotline at 866-VERGE11 (866-837-4311).