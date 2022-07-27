 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

London paid a record price for electricity during its heatwave

The ‘Red Extreme’ heatwave marked the hottest climate event in UK history

By Jasmine Hicks
Hottest Ever Day In The UK Photo by Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images

Last week, the UK reached its highest temperature on record — 40 degrees Celsius, or more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit. On July 20th, as the record-breaking “Red Extreme” heatwave continued to linger, a Bloomberg op-ed reports officials made the decision to pay a record price of £9,724.54 (about $11,685) per megawatt to ensure electricity for South London residents — about 5,000 percent higher than its usual average price of £178 per megawatt hour.

To avoid an energy short squeeze in 2021, the UK paid about £1,600 (more than $1,900) per megawatt to import energy.

But this time, BBC reported, the combination of the heatwave, a storm in Belgium affecting solar power output, and maintenance on overhead all played a part, forcing the National Grid’s Electricity System Operator (ESO) to make the higher-than-usual purchase to avoid blackouts. A spokesperson from the National Grid ESO said a specific circuit was needed to get the energy to the right place.

The power purchased at that rate was only enough to supply about eight households for a year, Bloomberg says, keeping the system stable over the course of an hour, and additional power was purchased at lower rates.

The Bloomberg op-ed argues that power from elsewhere in the country or even turning to offshore wind farms in Scotland should have been a solution. But failures to invest in grid upgrades and resistance to installing more above-ground equipment may have left the system vulnerable. The worry is that next time, even high prices may not be enough, and as an inevitable side effect of a warming planet, residents could face blackouts in the future.

