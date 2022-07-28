Sony starts testing 1440p support for PS5

Sony is starting to test 1440p resolution support for its PlayStation 5 console, a highly-requested addition. Testers will get access to a new PS5 system software beta today that includes 1440p support, curated gamelists for their library, and new social features.

The new 1440p video output option will allow PS5 owners to choose this resolution on compatible TVs and monitors. If games support 1440p then native 1440p output will be supported, but otherwise 4K games will benefit from improve anti-aliasing by supersampling down to the 1440p output.

PS5 owners with the beta software will be able to check if their HDMI-connected display supports 1440p in the screen and video section of the PS5 dashboard. Sony warns that Variable Refresh Rate won’t be supported at 1440p, and will only work at 1080p and 4K on the PS5.

This latest PS5 software update also includes gamelists, which are designed to make it easier to organize your games. You can create gamelists from the main game library, and each list will support up to 100 games. There’s a limit of 15 gamelists in total, and disc, digital, and streaming games can all be added to the lists. They’re essentially folders that you can add multiple games into.

Sony is also adding new social features, including a request option to ask friends to start sharing their screens and new notifications when you join a party to let you know when you can join a friend’s ongoing game. You’ll also be able to send stickers and voice messages in parties, and easily compare the different between 3D audio and regular stereo before choosing your preferred setting.

Sony is testing this new PS5 software with beta testers today, and it will likely roll out to all PS5 owners in the coming months.