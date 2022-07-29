Ben Affleck’s Batman will return for Aquaman 2

Ben Affleck is reprising his role as Batman in the forthcoming Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. His return was announced by the film’s star Jason Momoa in an Instagram post, featuring a selfie of the two actors. “Reunited,” Momoa wrote. “bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j.”

Alongside the two images, Momoa posted a short video of a Warner Bros. backlot tour apparently discovering Affleck’s involvement in the film. “Well it’s not a fucking secret anymore!” Momoa jokes, before showing the Batman actor in his trailer.

Affleck previously played the caped crusader in a series of films set in the DC Extended Universe including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Suicide Squad, and initially announced his retirement from the role in 2019. But it was subsequently announced that Affleck will return as Batman in The Flash, which is due for release in 2023, and now we know he’ll be appearing in the Aquaman sequel as well.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson donned the cape for Batman’s most recent solo outing, The Batman, and will return for a sequel. Affleck had originally hoped to direct, co-write, and star in a Batman-fronted film of his own, before stepping away from the project.