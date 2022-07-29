Twitter v. Elon Musk trial date set to start October 17th

We have a schedule for the Delaware Court of Chancery trial over Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk for attempting to exit his agreement to buy the company for $44 billion. Earlier this week, the Musk team proposed an October 17th start date, which Twitter agreed to provided that the trial could be wrapped up in five days. Now, Judge Kathaleen McCormick has issued an official schedule, with the trial taking place from October 17th until October 21st.

While lawyers for each side initially fought over potential start dates — Twitter was pursuing a September trial while Musk’s lawyers sought something in 2023 — there’s now one element everyone can agree on, and reporters can start scheduling their fall vacations in Delaware. If only it were so easy to agree on how much bot activity Twitter has and what access to firehose data really means.

For Twitter, sooner is definitely better, as the company already blamed Musk for creating uncertainty contributing to Q2 2022 earnings results that were lower than last year’s.