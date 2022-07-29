Valve says you’re getting your Steam Deck by the end of the year

Valve’s Steam Deck has been in high demand from the moment reservations went live last year, but if you’re still waiting for an order email to come through, good news: if you have a reservation, Valve says you’ll get your Steam Deck by the end of the year. And even if you make a new reservation, as of this writing, Valve says you’ll get your Steam Deck in Q4.

“We’re excited to announce that we’re going to be able to fulfill demand sooner than we had estimated for everyone in the reservation queue,” Valve wrote in a blog post. “Many of the supply chain shortfalls that affect Steam Deck are gradually clearing up, and we’re continuing to ramp production, so we’re able to produce more Decks faster than ever before.”

Valve also says many people who had “Q4 or later” reservation windows have been bumped up to Q3, so you might want to check your reservation window (which you can do right from the Steam Deck’s Steam page) to see if things have changed for you. Valve has continually ramped up shipments since launch: it started sending reservation emails twice a week in April and said in June that it would be doubling the number of Decks it shipped per week.

The Steam Deck was rough around the edges when it first launched in February, but Valve has released a lot of updates in the months since that make the handheld gaming PC feel more fully baked. I’m honestly obsessed with mine and wrote just last month about the Deck’s incredible control customization options. And if you’ve heard chatter about the Deck’s noisy fan, a software update turned fan noise way down, and if you want, you can fix the fan yourself.