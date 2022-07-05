Microsoft’s new Outlook Lite for Android app is coming this month

Microsoft is working on a smaller and faster Outlook Lite app for Android. The software giant has detailed the app in its Microsoft 365 roadmap, where it describes Outlook Lite as “an Android app that brings the main benefits of Outlook in a smaller app size with fast performance for low-end devices on any network.”

The roadmap reveals that the Outlook Lite app will be available worldwide at some point this month. ZDNet reports that an Outlook Lite app already exists in a few countries, so Microsoft appears to be readying it for a broader release. Microsoft’s own documentation on Outlook Lite suggests the app will be limited to only Outlook, Hotmail, Live, and MSN accounts, and won’t support work or school accounts.

Outlook Lite will join other Android lite apps

Meta was one of the first big tech companies to create a slimmed down version of its original Facebook Android app. Facebook Lite appeared in 2015 as just a 1MB app, aimed directly at developing markets. Google followed with its line of “Go” lightweight Android apps, including Gmail Go in 2018.

Outlook mobile is one of the most popular email apps on Android, with more than 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The Verge recommends Outlook as the best iOS email app, and a top choice on Android.

Microsoft is also testing a new Outlook for Windows app. The new app is in testing, and is based on Outlook on the web. It will eventually replace the Outlook for Windows app in the years ahead.