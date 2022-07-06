The Woman King is not to be trifled with in first trailer

Sony’s upcoming historical action epic The Woman King from director Gina Prince-Bythewood tells the story of the all-female army that solidified the Kingdom of Dahomey’s status as a militaristic power player right up until the turn of the 20th century. Though the legacies of the actual Dahomey Amazons have lived on in fantasies like Marvel’s Black Panther, The Woman King’s going to make people understand why they became legends judging from the movie’s first trailer.

The Woman King tells the story of Nanisca (Viola Davis), general of King Ghezo’s (John Boyega) Amazons, and Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), a young girl newly recruited into the kingdom’s famed army of warrior women. Much like Black Panther’s Dora Milaje, the Dahomey Amazons are skilled and deadly agents of the state, and The Woman King’s trailer highlights how Nanisca and her fellow soldiers first become aware of white foreigners with intentions of enslaving the whole of Africa. Though the foreigners’ guns pose a significant enough threat to give Ghezo pause, fear’s a foreign concept to Nanisca — a woman ready to die for her king and country.

The Woman King also stars Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Adrienne Warren, and Jayme Lawson. The movie hits theaters on September 16th, 2022.