Sorry, so LimeWire is now a dumping ground for celebrity NFTs?

I have fond memories of hanging out at my childhood friend’s house and watching as she downloaded thousands of pirated songs (and viruses) onto her family’s computer using LimeWire. It was a simpler time — we didn’t have to worry about jobs because we were 12 years old. Soulja Boy’s “Crank That” had infiltrated our Midwestern school dances and we reveled in learning the choreography. And this cool service let you listen to whatever music you wanted for free. I love the internet, I thought to myself.

As an adult in 2022, reading “[insert bygone brand name] is back!” is a dangerous game. These days, announcements frequently include a string of phrases nonsensical to the average person, as brands like RadioShack, Blockbuster, and other entities attempt comebacks by riding the tidal wave of crypto and NFT hype. And today, it’s my solemn duty to tell you that LimeWire is back as a place for celebrities and musicians to sell their NFTs.

Web3 LimeWire isn’t affiliated with the original LimeWire. The new company’s founders purchased the website domain from a former employee, and Mark Gorton, the CEO of the file-sharing version of LimeWire, told Torrent Freak in March that he wasn’t even aware of the new plans for the name and that he was “not thrilled.” LimeWire’s move isn’t even unique: other music services, like Napster, have also pivoted to Web3 in an attempt to reinvent their brands from oblivion.

Despite the nuance in whether LimeWire is actually “back,” the new company hasn’t wasted any time tapping into the name recognition and nostalgia of its former iteration. The new company’s social media channels have been hyping the “relaunch,” and today, the company announced celebrities including Travis Barker, Brandy, and Dillon Francis will release NFT collections through LimeWire.

And, to bring things full circle in the least surprising way, LimeWire says 10,000 Soulja Boy NFTs will drop tomorrow if you feel like spending real money on a new questionable venture.