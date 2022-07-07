Galaxy Watch 5 leak gives best look yet at Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches

3D renders of Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, have appeared online thanks to leaker Evan Blass and 91Mobiles, a month ahead of their expected launch in August. The renders show the two watches from every angle, and line up with other leaked details about the two devices.

First up is the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the more premium of the two and the rumored successor to last year’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The bad news is that the rumors about the watch no longer featuring a physical rotating bezel appear to be true — there’s no sign of the fan-favorite mechanism in these renders. There’s also only mention of one model size, 45mm, rather than the two sizes we saw last year (46mm and 44mm).

Then there’s the standard Galaxy Watch 5, which has a simpler design. It’ll reportedly be available in two sizes; 44mm and an unspecified smaller size. Both it and the Watch 5 Pro will reportedly feature a pair of physical buttons to the right of their screens, have the option of LTE connectivity, GPS support, and 5ATM of water resistance — meaning they can survive at a depth of 50 meters for up to 10 minutes at a time.

In terms of software, Blass reports that both watches will run Google’s WearOS 3.5, skinned with Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5. A previous report suggested they’ll support quicker 10W fast charging, rather than the 5W charging of their predecessors.

According to Blass, both watches could be announced next month as part of Samsung’s annual summer Unpacked event. They’ll reportedly be joined by a new set of Galaxy Pro earbuds, as well as new Flip and Fold foldable devices.