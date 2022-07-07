Court docs reveal secret Elon Musk children with long-term Musk exec

According to a report by Business Insider, Elon Musk is the father of twin children with current Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. Business Insider shared a court document from this May with Zilis and Musk petitioning for a name change for both children, making “the children’s last name to be their father’s, and for their mother’s last name to be contained in their middle name.” CNN Business obtained a Travis County, Texas, court docket showing the petition was filed in April 2022 and obtained in May.

Seemingly in response to the article, Musk tweeted, “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” followed by “mark my words, they are sadly true.”

According to a LinkedIn page, Zilis is a Yale graduate and has worked at Neuralink, Musk’s company focused on building brain-computer interface technology, since 2017. She also lists a job at Tesla Motors from 2017 through 2019 working on AI with the Autopilot and chip design teams as well as employment starting in 2016 with OpenAI, the nonprofit AI safety group Musk helped found. She has been a board member of OpenAI since 2020. Speaking during the Canadian Undergraduate Conference on AI last year, she said she met Musk through her role with OpenAI.

Zilis is from Canada, and her profile lists board seats at two Canadian AI organizations in the past. As the Business Insider report mentioned, she appeared on a Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2015 based on her role as a founding member of the investment team at Bloomberg Beta. She’s written about the state of machine learning and was in Do You Trust This Computer?, a documentary about the challenges of AI.

In May, Business Insider reported that one of Elon’s other companies, SpaceX, paid a flight attendant $250,000 in exchange for not suing or speaking out about her allegation that the executive exposed himself and propositioned her for sex. In a tweet at that time, Musk said, “For the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue.” Women are suing Tesla over “rampant” sexual harassment that some claim had been worsened by Musk’s tweets, and last year, five former SpaceX employees spoke to The Verge about the culture of sexual harassment they experienced working there.

In April, a Vanity Fair report revealed that Elon Musk had a second child who was born via surrogate in late 2021 with his former partner, the singer Grimes, in addition to their son X Æ A-12. Musk now has nine known children, which include the five he cited as a reason for building a grade school for the children of SpaceX employees.