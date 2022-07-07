Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin will appear in Disney Plus’ Echo series

The unexpected return of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in Hawkeye and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home were both highlights in their respective stories that made clear Marvel’s plan to work those characters back into the MCU post-Netflix. While a new Daredevil series is in the works, it turns out that Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk will actually be making their next appearance in Disney Plus’ upcoming Echo show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, both Cox and D’Onofrio have signed on to reprise their roles as crime-fighting lawyer Matt Murdock / Daredevil and brutal crime lord Wilson Fisk / Kingpin for Echo, the Hawkeye spinoff centering Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox). Hawkeye’s final few episodes gradually revealed that in addition to working with Maya, Fisk had also come to see her as a kind of daughter figure, making his return in a story focused on her life unsurprising. Wherever Fisk goes, Murdock’s never all that far away. But Maya’s relatively heroic turn toward the end of Hawkeye could point to Echo being more about how encounters with Defenders like Daredevil help solidify her new worldview and further develop her special abilities.

Daredevil and Kingpin popping up in another Disney Plus show raises the obvious question of what Marvel might be planning to do with other street-level characters from shows like Luke Cage and Jessica Jones whose stories came to abrupt and generally unfinished ends. It’s quite possible the topic of Matt’s fellow Defenders will come up during Echo once it starts airing in 2023, but it’s also probably worth keeping an eye out on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law next month, given how all of these shows are increasingly beginning to link together.