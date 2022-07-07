Bungie is charging $284 just to ship your $185 Nerf Gjallarhorn to Canada

Did you save up a couple hundred bucks for the foam-firing Nerf version of Destiny’s legendary Gjallarhorn rocket launcher that went on preorder today? Hope you don’t live in Canada — because buyers are reporting they’re being asked for more than twice the price just to get it shipped to their door. The company says it’s working on a solution.

Hey @BungieStore - How does shipping the Nerf Gjallarhorn to Canada cost $100 more than the gun itself? pic.twitter.com/KJkIEcdvcu — Boots (@Boots_Of_Chaos) July 7, 2022

@Bungie @A_dmg04

so as a canadian this costs me $600. seems a little extreme pic.twitter.com/TpjbyDIOaw — GizmoOG (@GizmoTheOG13) July 7, 2022

When Destiny’s Canadian fans lined up for the $185 USD Nerf Gjallarhorn today, they were told it’d cost another $283.62 USD for shipping — add those together and convert, and you’re looking at a total of $608.29 in Canadian money.

Meanwhile, we’re seeing it cost more like $33 to ship to California. And in the UK, our own Tom Warren saw a quoted price of just €14.95 ($15 USD) to ship from Europe’s Bungie Store (which is located in the Netherlands, so not quite next door).

And no, Bungie doesn’t seem to be offering a discount on shipping if you buy two: you’ll pay $567.24 USD. Again, that’s just how much the shipping part costs.

We reached out to Bungie, and here’s the company’s response: “Bungie Store is aware of the high shipping rates being applied to Canada-bound orders for the Nerf LMTD Gjallarhorn blaster due to the size of the item. In light of this, we are working on a solution, and we expect to make additional purchase opportunities available for Canadian residents.”

That... doesn’t suggest it’s a bug? But it might be good news for those who didn’t get to buy one as a result of the high charge.

One would-be buyer joked “It would be cheaper for you to send me a large box filled with steel,” Another rightfully suggested it’d be cheaper to pay someone outside Canada to buy it for you and ship it themselves.

Whatever the issue is, it might not just be limited to the Gjallarhorn. Here’s someone complaining about having to pay $63.86 USD just to ship a poster:

81$ Canadian shipping for a 13$ poster from @BungieStore. Happy Bungie day



Miss when it was 6$ pic.twitter.com/LgQ25LEiLf — Tyler (@SizzlingDestiny) July 7, 2022

While you wait for Bungie’s fix, here are more rightfully annoyed Canadians:

Are you kidding me with this shipping?!?!? GTFO pic.twitter.com/ArHQ74S3G9 — Caley Gibson (@CaleyG) July 7, 2022

@BungieHelp

Is there any reason why shipping is worth more than the Galjhorn itself?



Im litterally spending 700cad to buy this gun — S Zandar (@SAlexanderT534) July 7, 2022

$285CAD to ship it. What the actual fuck. — Echoes of Time (@EchoesOfTime_) July 7, 2022

Well I changed my mind on ordering the Gjallorhorn after seeing those shipping prices, like common. That's $600+ total in CAD.. no thankyou.#Gjallorhorn #NERF #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/FWYnfDjRLs — DethCometh (@DethCometh) July 7, 2022

Shipping for this to Canada is absolutely insane. Its $283 USD just for the shipping plus $185 USD for the Gjally.



This would cost me $610+ CDN just to get to Canada. That has to be a bug @Bungie @BungieStore cause that is wildly high and have shipped much larger items for less https://t.co/3HDSbETn79 pic.twitter.com/vNb5PPDotN — SupaChito (@SupaChito) July 7, 2022

$262 dollars just for shipping to Canada. Lol That’s awful. — Angus (@ahossackz) July 7, 2022

@Bungie I just pre ordered the Gjallarhorn nerf gun and it was $185USD plus shipping was another $285USD it totaled around $670CAD and I was not prepared for that amount and would like a refund — XxGhostyxX2 (@Trivial_kid) July 7, 2022

@Bungie @BungieHelp @bungiestore How does 1 nerf gun that equals $185 warrant a massive $283.62 shipping cost to canada (standard international might i add), when its not even going to ship until 2023???? This is absolutely abysmal — Cawtico (@cawtico) July 7, 2022