A major Rogers outage is affecting 911 calls and internet access in parts of Canada

Rogers has acknowledged a major outage in parts of Canada this morning, affecting cellular and internet connectivity. Downdetector has thousands of reports of issues with Rogers, and problems seem to have started at around 5AM ET. Another third-party service tracker is reporting Rogers outages across Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

Rogers has not shared any specifics about the issue or its cause, but addressed the outage in a tweet from its official support account, saying “We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share.”

We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share. — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) July 8, 2022

Toronto police tweeted that some people in the city have been experiencing connection issues calling 911 this morning. “The Rogers Network is experiencing some technical difficulties,” says the Toronto Police Operations Twitter account. “We are working to resolve these issues.” In a follow-up tweet, the police confirmed their 911 center is operational and advised anyone who has to call to stay on the line if they connect, and to retry calls if they don’t.

ADVISORY:

City of Toronto

- The Rogers Network is experiencing some technical difficulties

- Some people will have trouble connecting

- There are some connection problems calling 9-1-1

- We are working to resolve these issues

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2022

It’s not immediately clear if the Rogers issues are nationwide, but with large areas of Canada affected, there’s clearly a major ongoing outage. Internet network disruption tracker NetBlocks shared real-time data showing Canada’s national connectivity dropping to 75 percent of normal levels.

⚠️ Confirmed: A major internet outage has been registered across #Canada; real-time network data show national connectivity down to 75% of ordinary levels; incident impacts network operator Rogers and other ISPs, with telephony and emergency calls reported unavailable by many pic.twitter.com/aJhksefYC1 — NetBlocks (@netblocks) July 8, 2022

Update 9:05AM ET: Added information from NetBlocks and @RogersHelps.