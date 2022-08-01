Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 will only get ‘a small number of units’ in North America

If you live in North America, it looks like it’ll be really difficult to get your hands on a Sega Genesis Mini 2. In a statement to Polygon, the company says that only a small fraction of the consoles will be available in the region compared to what was available for the Mini 1.0. Sega says that this reduction in stock is due to the continued semiconductor shortage affecting all kinds of consumer electronic goods since the pandemic slowed manufacturing down to a trickle and jammed up supply chains.

You can still preorder the console for about $100 plus a $21 shipping fee on Amazon.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2, the follow-up to 2019’s widely sought-after Sega Genesis Mini, will come with 50 games, including one that was previously unreleased (details on what it is haven’t yet been revealed) and Sega CD games. So if you were displeased with the Sonic CD port on Sonic Origins, relax; your time is coming.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 launches October 27th.