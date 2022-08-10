After its recent announcements at the August 10th Unpacked event, Samsung’s latest generation of foldable phones are official, and they’re coming out soon. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are promising many refinements to Samsung’s established foldable formula. It remains a two-pronged approach: the cheaper Flip 4 folds in half from a “normal”-sized phone to a tiny device that’s easily pocketable, while the ultra-flagship Fold 4 sits at the top end, expanding from an average-sized phone to a mini tablet. Both models are set to arrive on August 26th, and preorders are now open across retailers and carriers.

As for the phones themselves, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999.99 and features a new processor, a larger battery, faster charging, and a main screen with improved durability over the last-gen version. The camera is also inheriting the improved nighttime performance introduced with the Galaxy S22 line, and Samsung is promising the smaller outer display will be more useful than on previous models, allowing you to do more before unfolding.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4, on the other hand, starts at $1,799.99. In addition to the performance benefits afforded by the newer processor, the premium smartphone offers a more durable main screen — one that clocks in at 7.6 inches when unfolded and supports Samsung’s S Pen. When the phone is closed, however, you get a cover screen that’s now about 3mm wider, feeling a little less tall and narrow. The new width is a reduction of the bezels and, overall, the Fold 4 is lighter for easier one-handed use.

Where to preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 4

You can preorder the Z Flip 4 for $999.99 with 128GB of storage in graphite black, blue, pink-gold, or purple at Best Buy and directly from Samsung. Most retailers are offering a free storage upgrade to 256GB for the same $999.99 price, saving you about $60, and throwing in a free Samsung cover case. By preordering the Flip 4 from Samsung, you also get a $100 e-voucher to use until October 31st on other Samsung products and accessories, and if you also bundle it with the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and a Galaxy Watch 5, that Samsung credit increases to $200.

Where to preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available for preorder for $1,799.99 with 256GB of storage in black, beige, or gray-green at Best Buy, Amazon, and directly from Samsung. Though, just like the Flip 4, most retailers are offering a free storage upgrade to the 512GB configuration at the same price — saving about $120. Also, like the Flip promotions, preordering the Z Fold 4 from Samsung gets you a $150 e-voucher to use until October 31st on accessories like the new Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. If you go all-out and bundle the Fold 4 from Samsung with the new watch and earbuds (which will be north of $2,300), the voucher credit increases to $300.

Carrier promos