Disney Plus’ ad-supported plan will launch in December

Disney’s ad-supported tier of Disney Plus will cost $7.99 per month — the current cost of the ad-free plan — and will be available beginning December 8th, the company announced on Wednesday. That same day, there will be a price hike for the ad-free plan, which will cost $10.99 per month.

The ad-supported plan doesn’t come as a surprise; Disney had said earlier this year that the plan would be arriving in late 2022. Netflix is also planning to launch its own ad-supported tier, though the company isn’t expecting to launch it until early 2023. When Netflix’s tier is available, it won’t have everything at launch. We don’t know yet if there will be similar restrictions if you opt for Disney Plus’ ad tier.

When the ad tier launches, it will have a “lower ad load and frequency to ensure a great experience for viewers,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said during the company’s third quarter earnings call on Wednesday. According to reports from earlier this year, Disney plans to keep ad breaks down to four minutes per hour. Disney also won’t run ads on kids profiles, CFO Christine McCarthy said on the call. The company expects to expand the ad tier internationally in 2023.

You won’t be able to buy the Disney Plus ad tier on an annual basis — that option is reserved only if you pay more for no ads. The cost of that annual subscription will be jumping from $79.99 to $109.99.

Related Disney Plus and Hulu are getting steep price hikes

Update August 10th, 5:32PM ET: Added that kids profiles won’t receive ads.