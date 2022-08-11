Acura’s first electric SUV will have one of the brightest EV grilles yet

Acura teased its first electric vehicle Thursday, and the grille alone is worth taking note of. The Acura Precision concept, which will make its public debut on August 18th during Monterey Car Week, has one of the most outlandishly bright LED grilles that I’ve ever seen on an EV (and I’ve seen a few).

The front end appears to carry over a lot of the design language from the Integra and MDX, including the five-point diamond shape and the angular headlights. But the embedded LED lights are far and away the most ostentatious grille that has been released to date.

The concept may or may not inform the actual production version of Acura’s first EV

Full caveat: the concept may or may not inform the actual production version of Acura’s first EV, which will be built on top of General Motors’ Ultium electric architecture thanks to a partnership between the Detroit-based automaker and Acura’s parent company, Honda.

Along with the Honda Prologue, the Acura Precision will be manufactured at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee, plant, where the Cadillac Lyriq is currently being built. Under the agreement with GM, Acura is designing the exteriors and interiors, while the platform will be engineered by GM to support Honda and Acura’s specifications.

Acura is targeting 2040 for the year it will go fully electric, much like Honda. The Japanese automaker’s parent company is setting the goal of selling 60,000 Prologue SUVs in the US in 2024, 70,000 units in 2025, and 300,000 in 2026. More broadly, the company says it wants 40 percent of its sales to be comprised of battery-electric and fuel-cell vehicles by 2030, 80 percent by 2035, and 100 percent by 2040.

It’s unclear whether Precision will actually be the nameplate; Honda recently filed a trademark for ADX, which would also look splendid sitting above the dazzling front-end display.