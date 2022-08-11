Kirby’s Dream Buffet will feast on the Nintendo Switch very soon

Kirby’s Dream Buffet, the Kirby-flavored Mario Party-like game that will undoubtedly cure our collective depression, has a release date. On August 17th — less than a week away — you and three other friends can roll, eat, and puyo your way to becoming the fattest, happiest Kirby on the block.

Roll into this smorgasbord of fun with 3 other friends in local wireless or online! Or play with a buddy on the same system! Kirby's Dream Buffet releases on 8/17, exclusively on #NintendoSwitch



Pre-order now at: https://t.co/SOAWIfyfe5 pic.twitter.com/wCjSYMt02N — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 11, 2022

In addition to sharing the release date, Nintendo also went into a little more detail about what to expect from the game. There are three game types in which you and your friends compete to eat the most strawberries. There’s a race mode with a track littered with obstacles to dodge and food for your Kirby to eat. The more you eat, the stronger you become, able to bully your competitors off the track to reach the goal first. In mini-game mode, you compete in a small battle arena to eat as many strawberries as you can before time runs out. Finally, in the battle royale mode, knock Kirbys off the platform to steal their strawberries and take the win.

In every game mode, Kirby will have the Copy Food ability that allows him to transform, gaining powers based on the food he ate. Kirby’s Dream Buffet will sell for $15, which seems fair given that the game doesn’t seem to have a lot of depth beyond “have cake, will travel.” Hopefully, Nintendo will add more stages and game modes in the future — because who wouldn’t want more Kirby in their lives? I mean, LOOK AT HIM!!

God, I wish that were me.