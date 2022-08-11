Goku’s maybe getting a gun... in Fortnite

In the endless cavalcade of Fortnite crossovers comes a new one that I’m actually surprised hasn’t happened sooner. Goku’s potentially coming, meaning a handful of beloved Dragon Ball characters are also about to get dropped off at Tilted Towers strapped with an AK and some slurp juice. Sweet lord Jesus, that’s a sentence.

The Fortnite Twitter account teased the news, hinting at an August 16th release, and players are already seeing what look to be assets from the event. One of them is a bunch of in-game furniture that looks like Master Roshi’s outdoor lounge area featuring a Capsule Corp capsule. The other is a wallpaper featuring Master Roshi’s iconic deserted island.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab teaser has finally appeared on the map! (via @MyBunnyMay) - And here's the lobby too if you missed it! pic.twitter.com/KIAEzFIlp7 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 11, 2022

We already know nothing is sacred to Fortnite when there’s money to be made, but at the risk of repeating a familiar refrain, it feels wrong to have Goku blast anything that’s not a Kamehameha wave. Guns are better suited to Yamcha or Oolong. Hell, I know Bulma and Launch stay strapped. But Goku? No. Doesn’t matter, though. We are but fools to try to stem the tide that is Fortnite’s incomprehensible crossovers. At least this addition might finally give us a realistic answer to the age-old question of who would in a fight:

Superman

or Goku?