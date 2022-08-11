The 2022 Motorola Razr is only launching in China, but we want it, too

Motorola is finally updating its Razr foldable — but only in China. The 2022 Razr offers a larger main screen, an extra camera, and Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. There’s also a new Flex View mode so you can open the screen halfway and use the phone hands-free. Kind of reminds us of another folding phone...

The 2022 Razr includes an upgraded main camera with 50 megapixels and optical stabilization plus a new 13-megapixel ultrawide. The main screen is a 6.7-inch OLED with a 144Hz refresh rate. It outdoes the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a bigger 2.7-inch cover screen — while the Flip’s is a much smaller 1.9 inches, making it more of an at-a-glance display. With 2.7 inches, the Razr’s screen can offer a lot more, including a full notification interface.

It’s a shame that the 2022 Razr isn’t getting a wider release because it looks like it improves on some of our issues with the 2020 Razr — including the price. The 2022 Razr starts at 5999 yuan, which is about $900 USD. That’s about $100 cheaper than the Z Flip 4 and much less expensive than the $1,399 2020 Razr. For now, foldables in the US remain a party of one.