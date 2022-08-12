Vergecast: Samsung’s newest foldables and Disney’s prices go up

Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Fridays, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

On today’s show, Nilay, David, and Alex are joined by Verge senior news editor Richard Lawler to discuss the foldable phones announced at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event this week: the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4. Samsung basically owns the foldable category in the US, and the devices are getting better with each generation. But do people actually hold on to them? The crew shares their thoughts.

Later on, the topic shifts to the rising cost of Disney’s streaming services. Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus will increase $3 per month later this year. With HBO Max on the chopping block and Netflix subscribers dropping, where is the future of streaming headed for consumers?

The Vergecast gets into that and a whole lot more — including Gmail spam-proofing politicians’ emails, Ethereum’s proof-of-stake blockchain, and Google trying to publicly shame Apple into adopting RCS — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.