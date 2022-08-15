Guillermo del Toro is ready to share his nightmarish Cabinet of Curiosities with you

Though Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities began as a bound collection of the director’s nightmarish ideas that weren’t quite ready to be realized, each chapter of Netflix’s upcoming horror anthology based on the book will tell a fully fleshed-out story meant to push the boundaries of the genre. While Cabinet of Curiosities is del Toro’s baby, he’s just one of the many masters of horror with their hands on the eight-episode-long series, and in a new featurette, he breaks down just what all each of his fellow directors has brought to the project.

While del Toro’s obviously proud of the two original stories he wrote and directed for Cabinet of Curiosities, it’s the work of his fellow directors like The Babadook’s Jennifer Kent and The Empty Man’s David Prior that he’s most excited about in the new featurette. Much as Cabinet of Curiosities speaks to the fantastical and, at times, macabre sensibilities that have defined del Toro’s work in particular, the featurette gives you a sense of just how much the directors were encouraged to make their stories their own. To its credit, the new video doesn’t give much away about each episode’s plot and focuses more on conveying just how deeply disturbing (in a fun way) Cabinet of Curiosities’ fall premieres will be.

The first two episodes of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities hit Netflix on October 25th, with two new episodes dropping nightly until October 28th.