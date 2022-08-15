You can’t revert from Android 13 to Android 12 on Pixel 6 devices

Android 13 is now rolling out to Google’s Pixel phones, but if you want to flash the update onto your Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6A, with the company’s custom Tensor chip, you won’t be able to flash back to Android 12 because of a bootloader update, according to a notice on Google’s developer website.

“Warning: The Android 13 update for Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6a contains a bootloader update that increments the anti-roll back version,” the notice reads. “After flashing an Android 13 build on these devices you will not be able to flash older Android 12 builds.”

Additionally, if you’ve been in the Android 13 beta test group and you’d like to get out of the cycle of accelerated updates without erasing your device — usually a necessary step for exiting the queue — then this is the time to do it. Once your phone has updated to the most recent release version of Android, simply visit Google’s beta site and unenroll. On the other hand, if you stay in the beta group, then you’ll get early access to test builds of future Feature Drops for Android 13.

Android 13 comes with some nice new features like improved customization tools and a new permission option to reduce notifications. Right now, the release is just rolling out for Pixels, but it’s expected to hit devices from other vendors like Samsung and OnePlus later this year.