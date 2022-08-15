Signal alerts 1,900 messaging users to a security threat from Twilio hackers

A data breach earlier this month affecting Twilio, a gateway that helps web platforms communicate over SMS or voice, may have had repercussions for users of Signal, the encrypted messaging platform. Today, Signal announced it has alerted 1,900 users that their accounts were potentially revealed to whoever hacked Twilio and said that the attackers searched for three specific numbers during the time they had access.

So far, Signal says it has heard from one of those three users that the attackers used their Twilio access to re-register a new device associated with their number, which would allow them to send and receive messages from that account.

According to Signal, “message history, contact lists, profile information, whom they’d blocked, and other personal data” for all users remained secure. However, if someone was among the users potentially revealed, and they don’t use Signal’s Registration Lock setting that requires their PIN to add a new device, then an attacker could’ve re-registered their account.

We have identified and are contacting the 1,900 potentially affected users. We are prompting them to re-register their Signal numbers and encouraging them to enable registration lock. We are also working with Twilio to ensure they upgrade their security practices. 3/ — Signal (@signalapp) August 15, 2022

Signal is sending messages with a link to its support page for potentially affected accounts, as well as unregistering all devices connected to those accounts, and said it will be done with this process by tomorrow.