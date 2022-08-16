Twelve South has announced the Curve Flex, a laptop stand designed with MacBooks in mind that elevates your device from two to 22 inches and can fold flat for portability. The Curve Flex is offered in a matte finish in either black or white and is available for $79.99 / £79.99 / €89.99.

This isn’t the first desktop MacBook riser created by the Apple accessory brand. The Curve Flex combines the best features of some older products in the Twelve South lineup, taking the adjustable functionality from its HiRise adjustable stand and pairing it with a similar design to the original Curve laptop stand. Unlike either of those previous models, however, this latest offering is collapsible, allowing you to fold the stand and throw it into a bag alongside your device to take on the move. It comes with a travel sleeve for additional protection.

The Curve Flex can raise your laptop screen from two to 22 inches to better meet your eye level for video calls. You can also adjust the angle of your keyboard by up to 45 degrees to help with things like alleviating wrist pain from typing or simply getting a better viewing position of the keys.

It should be noted that while Twelve South designs its products with Apple hardware in mind, there’s nothing preventing another laptop brand from utilizing the product provided that it’s suitably sized to rest on the stand. At first glance, the Curve Flex is an attractive offering with a modern design — and that fully collapsible functionality could do well to complement hybrid workers as some of us adjust to switching between working from home and the office.