Goku is flying into Fortnite in an epic Dragon Ball event

Fortnite’s Dragon Ball event is finally here, and it’s poised to be one of the biggest collaborations that has ever taken place in the game. Not only will there be four playable Dragon Ball characters, but Epic Games is also adding Dragon Ball-themed quests, locations, items, and even dedicated areas to watch episodes of Dragon Ball Super.

Let’s get one Spirit Bomb-sized aspect out of the way first — the in-game Dragon Ball skins. You’ll be able to buy Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus from Fortnite’s in-game shop, and yes, there are multiple Super Saiyan styles for Goku and Vegeta. Epic will be selling Dragon Ball-themed backblings, pickaxes, gliders, and emotes as well.

In game, there are a number of changes, including special Dragon Ball items (like one that lets you pull off the legendary Kamehameha beam) and the addition of the Kame house, where you can visit Bulma. Epic will also offer a special Dragon Ball adventure island offer and maps to watch Dragon Ball Super episodes. A new Dragon Ball tab in the game’s menu will track your progress as you complete the new Dragon Ball quests to earn Dragon Balls, and if you collect them all, you’ll get a special glider.

Similar to Epic’s huge Naruto event from last year, this Dragon Ball takeover promises to be a huge celebration of an iconic anime franchise. Epic added more Naruto skins just a few months ago — perhaps we can all lend Goku some energy to summon more Dragon Ball content for Fortnite in the future.