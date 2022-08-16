Hades and four other really good games are leaving Game Pass

If you have a Game Pass subscription and have somehow, inexplicably, never gotten around to playing what was arguably the best game of 2020, your time is running out. Xbox has announced that Hades, along with a treasure trove of games — some of the best on the service — are leaving on August 31st. Here’s the full list:

Elite Dangerous

Hades

Myst

NBA 2K22

Signs of the Sojourner

Spiritfarer

Twelve Minutes

Two Point Hospital

What Remains of Edith Finch

World War Z

Hades is one of those genre-redefining games. It is a roguelike that never actually feels like one because of how the story and the characters are weaved through the gameplay. And the gameplay itself is tight and enjoyable, with tons of powers, perks, and weapons you can choose to refine your loadout. When Hades joined Game Pass a little over a year ago, the game became a major selling point for the subscription service, landing on damn near everyone’s must-play list.

In addition to Hades, Game Pass is also losing several other really fricking good games, including Myst, Elite Dangerous, Spiritfarer, and my personal constantly slept-on favorite, What Remains of Edith Finch.

Of course, Game Pass also giveth when it taketh away. But while you’ll have the opportunity to play Her Story, writer Sam Barlow’s newest game Immortality, and the surprisingly decent Immortals: Fenyx Rising, none of the new additions will be able to fill the giant hole of quality those other games leave behind.

You’ve got until August 31st to play those hits, or else you’re going to be left out like The Verge’s Umar Shakir, who assumed Hades would always be there. Don’t be like Umar. Play Hades.