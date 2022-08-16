PlayStation PC launcher references spotted in Spider-Man Remastered for PC

Sony could be working on its own PlayStation PC launcher. References to a PlayStation PC launcher have been discovered in the recent release of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC, and VGC has verified the references are legitimate.

A potential PC launcher for PlayStation games would compliment Sony’s PC push. Sony wants around half of its games to be on PC and mobile by 2025, and the company has been vocal about its plans to bring more PlayStation games to PC over the past year. We’ve seen Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, God of War, and Spider-Man Remastered all launch on PC in recent years, and Sony even started using a PlayStation PC label last year alongside acquiring a PC port developer.

A PC launcher might include cross-buy support

A launcher would allow Sony to maximize its revenue on PC games, but it could also enable features like cross-buy and PlayStation Network (PSN) integration. References to PSN integration have also been discovered in the PC port of Spider-Man Remastered, with rumors that Insomniac Games were experimenting with PSN linking bonuses for Spider-Man.

Rumors of a PlayStation PC launcher first appeared earlier this year on an XboxEra podcast, where Australian host Nick Baker claimed Sony is working on a PC launcher that would include cross-buy support. This would potentially allow PlayStation owners to play the games they own over on PC, much like Microsoft’s Xbox Play Anywhere initiative.

Sony hasn’t officially commented on any PlayStation PC launcher plans, but the company did recently launch an official website dedicated to PlayStation PC games. The next PlayStation games to arrive on PC are Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in the fall and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at some point in 2022.