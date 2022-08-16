Windows 11’s next big update arrives next month with Start menu folders, new gestures, and more

Microsoft is planning to release its next big Windows 11 update, version 22H2, on September 20th. Sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans tell The Verge Microsoft will roll out Windows 11 22H2 through Windows Update on September 20th, a week after the company’s regular Patch Tuesday fixes.

Windows Central first reported the 22H2 release date earlier today, after I teased the September 20th plans a week ago.

Microsoft has been testing Windows 11 22H2 for months, and it will include a number of new improvements, like app folders in the Start menu, drag and drop on the taskbar, and new touch gestures and animations. Microsoft is also adding a new Live Captions accessibility feature with 22H2, which is ideal for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or anyone who wants to caption audio automatically. Similarly, a new Voice Access tool that allows people to control their PCs by using voice commands is part of 22H2.

The Task Manager is also being overhauled in Windows 11 22H2, with a new dark mode and a far better layout that includes a new command bar and an efficiency mode to limit apps from consuming resources. Snap Layouts will also be greatly improved in 22H2, making it easier to drag and app to reveal all the layouts you can use to arrange apps.

Microsoft is also working on tabs for File Explorer, which will arrive a little later than September 20th. Windows Central reports that another update for 22H2 is planned later this year that includes File Explorer tabs and a new Suggested Actions feature. If you want to get access to Windows 11 22H2 a little early, it’s possible for testers to install the final update right now.

Sources also tell The Verge that Microsoft is planning to mark the 10-year anniversary of Surface with new products this fall. These Surface devices will likely ship with the new 22H2 version of Windows 11.

Microsoft has not yet officially announced a Windows 11 22H2 release date or any hints at a potential Surface event. Microsoft is returning to in-person tech events in October with its Ignite conference that takes place in Seattle between October 12th and 14th.